Tuesday, 13 October 2020 – Upcoming teen socialite, Shakila, who came into the limelight recently, is reportedly under police arrest.

According to Willy Paul, Shakila was trying to gain access to his house in Mlolongo in the middle of the night.

Pozze claims that guards who man the estate where he lives called him alleging that there’s a young girl who was camping at the gate, trying to gain access to his house by force.

According to Pozze, he reported the matter immediately to Mlolongo police station and she was arrested.

Willy Paul says that he has handed over CCTV footage to police and Shakilla has revealed the names of the popular people she is working for.

The controversial singer further alleges that his life is in danger.

“Hi I would like to address an issue that occurred yesterday at my residence at around 12 midnight. The estate security noticed a lady at my gate that was forcefully trying to enter my house ( she did ). They informed me immediately and I went only to find out that its the ” Famous Shakilla”. I immediately reported to the police and she was arrested for trespassing.

“I have also handed over the CCTV footage and a few popular names of the people she mentioned she is working for to the authorities for further investigation.

Kindly put me and my family in your prayers, its not safe for me anymore. Be blessed” he posted on his Instagram page.

