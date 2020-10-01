Thursday, 01 October 2020 – Kandara Member of Parliament, Alice Wahome, has silenced critics of Deputy President William Ruto’s donations.

Ruto has been donating handcarts and wheelbarrows to various youths at his Karen residence through his popular Hustler Movement.

Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, is among leaders condemning Ruto’s frequent donations to the youths, terming his philanthropic activities as publicity stunts.

However, Alice Wahome has shared photos to show how some of the handcarts that Ruto has been donating to the youth can be put to use.

Alice Wahome mocked BBI and shared photos saying, ‘BBI ama Mkokoteni? Maybe we’ve been dealing with secondary issues all this time. How about we deal with basics first?’