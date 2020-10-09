Friday, October 9, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Cabinet deteriorated further, after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting in which the President and the CSs scolded the DP over the rising political temperatures in the country.

Cabinet Secretaries reportedly dared Ruto to quit from his position as Deputy President and accused him of sabotaging the Government and leading attacks on Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

Sources privy to the meeting detailed that the meeting was tense, with the Head of State reportedly allowing his CSs to take on Ruto.

The DP’s hustler system was pointed out to be a channel of spearheading divisive campaigns.

CSs lamented that Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho were often the punching bags of Ruto and his allies, who were out to frustrate the Government.

Jubilee Secretary-General, who is also a CS without portfolio, Raphael Tuju, also supported the move for the DP to be ejected as Jubilee’s Deputy Party Leader.

The aftermath of the Cabinet meeting saw Ruto cancel meetings scheduled to take place in Nyamira County yesterday after police dispersed his followers.

