Friday, October 30, 2020 – The Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi has taken a jibe at former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over his latest demand after launching the Building Bridges Initiative report.

Venting on social media, Havi dismissed Raila’s call for a total overhaul of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ahead of the looming BBI referendum.

He wondered why the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader often demands a change in the electoral body every time he loses.

While comparing the presidential candidates to football players on the pitch, Havi suggested Raila should retire and the Opposition party should find another “player” who can score a goal without making noise.

“Perennial demands for and sometimes replacement of IEBC commissioners in the quest to guarantee free and fair elections of the president is synonymous to changing the referee every time a team loses.”

“Why not just replace the players and get those who can score without noise?” he posed.

Ever since the launch of BBI at Bomas of Kenya, Raila has been at loggerhead with IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati over the cost of the referendum.

While he claims the plebiscite can be done at a lower cost of KSh 2 billion, the commission’s chair insisted it will need at least KSh 14 billion in the exercise.

