Thursday, October 8, 2020 – State House Chief of Staff, Nzioka Waita, is a very distressed man going by what he wrote on social media on Thursday.

Waita took to his Twitter page and revealed that he has been receiving a barrage of insults from supporters of Deputy President William Ruto, who think by doing so, they are abusing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He also said he is being threatened but maintained that he has refused to respond to them because he keeps Kenya first.

“I receive loads of insults (& threats) from some folks on this medium who think by doing so they are advancing the interests of their principle against the President. I REFUSE to respond or engage NOT because I lack capacity or the means to BUT because I choose to put Kenya FIRST,” Waita wrote on his social media page.

He also asked Kenyans to stop advancing hatred on social media saying political contests should be won on ideas and values and not through abuses and insults.

“A time has come for us as Kenyans to call a halt to the weaponisation of social media as a tool for advancing hatred against those we perceive as competitors. We must aspire to be a nation where Political contests are won on the basis of promoting one’s ideas, ideals & values,” Waita noted.

