Home Entertainment Spotted at Quiver Lounge – Kijana chunga usirudi ushago bila ata baiskeli... Spotted at Quiver Lounge – Kijana chunga usirudi ushago bila ata baiskeli (PHOTO) October 30, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KWALANDA is eating fine meat – Steamy PHOTOs of his girlfriend JOYCE MAINA flaunting her banging body in tiny bikinis. Pictured at Nairobi’s XS Millionaire Club – This LADY seems to have a PHD in bedroom matters, if you know you know (PHOTOs) NYOTA NDOGO’s ‘sponsor’ is in her new music video! Watch it here I want to be your favourite place – GUARDIAN ANGEL gets emotional as he pampers his 50-year-old girlfriend with love. This car was spotted in the streets of Nairobi – Watu wana pesa hii Kenya (PHOTO) The wall is merciless: Latest PHOTOs of VERA SIDIKA leaves tongues wagging – From a Benz to a Probox. Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,318FollowersFollow