Thursday, 15 October 2020 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his wife Primrose Mbuvi have adopted several kids.

Janetta Nyamu is among the lucky kids that Governor Sonko and his wife have adopted.

She was orphaned at a young age after both of her parents died.

Sonko and his wife adopted the pretty young lady in 2006 and completely transformed her life.

They treat the brilliant lady like their own biological kid.

When she graduated last year, from Daystar University, with a Diploma in business, Sonko and his wife gifted her a brand new Mercedes Benz.

They also organized a lavish party for their adopted daughter to celebrate her graduation.

Photos that Janetta shares on her Instagram page reveals a strong bond between her and her foster mother- the first lady of Nairobi County.

Check this out.

Also see more photos of the beautiful Janetta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST