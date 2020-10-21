Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – This year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations was a unique one, especially for Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who marked the day without the usual multitude of people who flock to his events.

The celebration which was held outside City Hall, only featured his staff, county askaris who mounted a guard of honour and a few curious onlookers.

Authorities cordoned off City Hall to allow the celebrations to be held without interruptions to the utter shock of many, especially NMS Boss Mohamed Badi, who is seeking to control the city.

Governor Sonko arrived in a convoy of luxury vehicles and was given a reception similar to the president.

The ceremony did not feature a speech as usual but instead broke into dance to the viral Jerusalem song.

Sonko danced with staff from various departments such as the fire and sports department.

The governor spent the rest of the day with the family of the late Rosemary Aluoch Kadondi in Dandora estate.

The late Aluoch was a former Harambee Starlets goalkeeper who passed on recently after a short illness.

Governor Sonko promised to help cater for the funeral expenses as he gave the family a cash donation of Ksh 70,000 with his friends adding over Ksh 25,000.

He offered to pay for the catering, transport to and from the burial venue as well as a coffin for the deceased footballer.

Referring to his sports development agenda, he stated that his administration would help sportsmen and women in the city.

