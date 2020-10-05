Monday, 05 October 2020 – Controversial city prophet David Owuor of Repentance and Holiness Ministry lives in a palatial home in Runda, Nairobi.

The palatial home was constructed using contributions from his brainwashed congregants countrywide.

According to reports, the multi-million house has an underground bunker, an indoor heated pool, state of the art security system, parking for over 30 cars, a conference hall, and other modern facilities.

Here is the best view of the palatial home.

