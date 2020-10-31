Saturday, 31 October 2020 – Sherlyne Anyango came to the limelight this year after she started entertaining men online.

Sherlyne participated in Club Covid shows that were hosted by Xtian Dela and men fell in love with her hot moves, catapulting her to fame.

She reportedly quit her job at Citizen TV where she was working in the production department with a meagre salary of Ksh 40,000 to become a fulltime socialite.

Sherlyne, who resides in a lavish apartment in Kileleshwa, is making boss moves in her new career as a socialite.

Recently, she flaunted a house that she has built for her parents in the village.

The well-endowed socialite has also left tongues wagging after she flaunted her bank account balance that reads a whooping Ksh 10.4 million.

She posted a screenshot of her bank account balance and asked fans to give her business ideas.

She noted that at the beginning of the year, she had nothing but now she is swimming in money like a boss lady.

Check this out.

