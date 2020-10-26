Monday, October 26, 2020 – City socialite, Sherlyne Anyango, came into the limelight after she participated in the infamous Club Covid night shows that were hosted by social media influencer, Xtian Dela, to entertain Kenyan men after bars were shut down to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

Kenyan men fell in love with her hot moves and she became an overnight internet celebrity.

Sherlyne quit her job at Citizen TV where she worked in the production department after she landed new fortunes and turned into a flesh peddler and a video vixen.

She reportedly sells flesh to rich men in the leafy suburbs and her new hustle is paying off.

She posted a photo of a house that she has built for her parents in the village and Netizens are wondering whether they know what she does in Nairobi.

See posted photos saying, ‘From my mouth to God’s ears .this was the toughest project I took this year for my parents and its completion is giving me some happiness that no man can understand.

” It wasn’t easy but with God’s strength I managed and we going to make more moves like this #from grass to grace I wish I could show our last house but ntachoma 😂😂😂😂 I’m so proud of the woman I am 🙈🙈🙈 eeeeh it wasn’t easy at all.

“Majority of us focus on the deaths of our parents instead of honouring them while they’re still alive

She then posted photos with her dad in the village and Kenyans roasted her badly.

See the reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST