Thursday, 01 October 2020 – Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, left men panting like dogs after she posted a short juicy video shaking what her mama gave her.

The curvy screen siren, who frequently exhibits slay queen behaviours, shook her famous booty and gyrated her hips while dancing to Willis Raburu’s Kalale song.

The mother of two was dressed in a short sexy black dress that paraded her thighland.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST