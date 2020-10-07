Wednesday, 07 October 2020 – Sammy Muraya, who is popularly known as, DJ Mo, was humiliated badly after ‘Tea Master, Edgar Obare, disclosed how he has been cheating on Size 8 with a younger lady identified as Margaret Wanyama.

Mo and Margaret have been meeting secretly for sex in guest houses without the knowledge of Size 8.

The lady released concrete evidence showing that she’s DJ Mo’s side-chick.

The popular DJ has been trending in various social media platforms after the embarrassing scandal.

His wife is now finding solace in God after learning that her husband is a dangerous womanizer.

In the latest post on Instagram, after the cheating scandal involving her husband and a younger lady, Size 8 got emotional and posted some words that prove she is hurt.

Fans flooded to her timeline and encouraged her to remain strong despite the endless trolls she is facing, especially on twitter.

Read her latest post and be the judge.

The Kenyan DAILY POST