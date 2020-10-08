Thursday, 08 October 2020 – Size 8 and Dj Mo are going through one of the most trying moments in their lives after Edgar Obare exposed how their marriage is rocked with infidelity claims.

Edgar released concrete evidence showing that the popular gospel deejay is involved in an illicit affair with a lady identified as Margaret Wanyama.

Margaret and Dj Mo have been dating secretly since 2016.

The lady lives in Bahrain and anytime she is in the country, she meets the philandering gospel Dj for secret escapades.

Margaret narrated how at one time they stayed in a private house for 1 week having nice moments together after Mo lied to his wife that he was away for work.

Size 8 has spoken for the first time after her husband was caught in a cheating scandal.

The former secular singer has started 3 days of prayer and fasting to salvage her marriage.

The prayers and fasting start today and will end on Saturday.

She urged her fans to join her live on her Facebook and Instagram page on Saturday at 8 PM and they will pray for 30Mins after she is done with the 3 days of prayer and fasting.

“To all women and men facing hard situations of all kinds in marriage, God is able to defend your homes. Let’s pray in the name of Jesus.

Let the marriage prayer movement begin from today, Friday and Saturday. We meet live on my IG and Facebook on the 3rd day at 8pm that is on Saturday for at-least 30mins of praying together.” She wrote on her Instagram page.

“It is time to put the full armour of God. It is battle time. On my knees, I have gone to pray and started a 3 day fast for my marriage and my family. I know I shall see the salvation of the Lord in my home. God has already given me victory by Faith. He who is in me is greater than he who is in the world” she added.

Here’s a screenshot obtained from her Instagram page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST