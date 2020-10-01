Thursday, October 1, 2020 – Singer turned Pastor, Ruth Matete, is counting days to the arrival of her first baby.

The former Tusker Project Fame contestant, who lost her husband and the love of her life,John Apewajoye, early in the year, is heavily pregnant and will soon welcome her bundle of joy.

The talented singer has been sharing how she is dealing with the untimely death of her husband, who succumbed to injuries he sustained from a gas explosion at their home, stating that it has not been easy.

However, she is still grateful for the fruit of the womb and you can tell she can’t wait to hold her baby.

While sharing the photo on Instagram, she wrote:

“You are pregnant and you are powerful. You are bold and you are beautiful. Go forward in your boldness, in your beauty and in your contentedness. Trust your body to birth and know that the collective power of women worldwide will be with you.” — Unknown

See the adorable photo below.

