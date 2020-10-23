Friday, October 22, 2020 – Murang’a County Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has become the first top parliamentary leader to send indications that he may oppose the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Addressing a press conference outside Parliament Building on Thursday, Kang’ata, who is the Minority Chief whip in the Senate, said though BBI is just a report, it needs to be scrutinized well so that Kenyans can get a good constitution to steer them to prosperity.

He gave an example of where BBI has proposed two senators in each county saying this clause needs a deeper conversation because it is a waste of taxpayers’ money.

According to the report, Counties will be compelled to elect both a female and male senator so that there are 94 senators out of the 47 counties.

The Senate currently seats 47 elected senators, 16 nominated women senators and four nominated senators representing the special interest groups; a total of 67.

All the nomination seats previously described as tokens to those loyal to party leaders have been scrapped.

With the nomination slots gone, parties will now have to include women, persons with disabilities, youth, ethnic and other minorities, and marginalized communities on their party lists.

The Kenyan DAILY POST