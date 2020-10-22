Thursday, October 22, 2020 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua made a U-turn on his support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as he called for inclusivity on the report.

Speaking during a rally in Matuu, Machakos County, Mutua declared his support for Deputy President William Ruto’s stand on the BBI report.

However, he made it clear that he will be on the ballot running for the presidency come 2022.

“We want BBI that speaks about money, this class system has to stop.”

“If the Government is not careful, the BBI will fall.”

“If they want it to pass it has to be made public to all.”

“Kenyans, leaders and parties should be included in the report, if we are on the sidelines, the Eastern region will say no,” Mutua stated.

He added that constitutions are meant for generations and posterity and that it is very important to keep personal interests away from constitutional discussions.

The Governor stated that Kenyans are sensing that the same old political clique has hijacked the process and is crafting a constitutional order that favours their ambitions.

He also called for caution from leaders when reviewing the BBI report for the people who elected them.

Mutua called upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to involve leaders and warned that the report has been infiltrated by selfish individuals.

“I call on the President to ensure a national dialogue involving all leaders in the process and handle perceptions that the process has been hijacked by few selfish individuals keen on benefiting from it,” he added.

Mutua has previously endorsed the BBI changes noting that it would bridge the gap and address the problem of a poor economy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST