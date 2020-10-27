Tuesday, October 27, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta took a swipe at his Deputy, William Ruto, during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

The Head of State insinuated that Ruto had abandoned the course making it difficult for him to pass him the presidency.

Likening his behaviour to that of a relay track runner, Uhuru noted that the DP was aggressively charting his own path parallel to what his Government was trying to achieve.

“This is a relay and we all know that in such a race, you cannot pass the button to someone who has chosen to run in the opposite direction,” Uhuru posed.

He further claimed that Ruto and himself were brought together by a common goal, but then the DP had taken a different path with his focus seemingly on succeeding him in 2022.

“We started together, but when we got to the middle, the 2022 politics brought war and he forgot everything else.”

“That is why I am suggesting we slow down, the rest will just come,” added the president.

