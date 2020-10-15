Thursday, October 15, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans not to judge police officers so harshly for violently blocking his rallies in the past, saying they were just carrying out the orders of their bosses.

This is in reference to last week’s drama in which police officers literally stopped Ruto from holding rallies in Nyamira County after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government issued strict orders against public gatherings.

Speaking at a youth empowerment fundraiser for a local boda boda group at Sironga grounds in Nyamira County, Ruto noted that police officers are hustlers like the rest of many Kenyans and should not be faulted for doing their job.

He noted that officers who scuttled previously planned meetings were simply following orders.

“These policemen have no problem.”

“They are hustlers like us and understand the challenges of ordinary people.”

“The problem is the people who live in the ivory tower who don’t understand the challenges of ordinary people,” he said amid applause.

At the same time, the DP asked the youths not to allow politicians to use them to cause violence.

He also condemned tribal politics, saying those fighting him will eventually be proved wrong.

