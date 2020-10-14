Wednesday, October 14, 2020 – A strategy meeting, which had been called by Deputy President William Ruto at his Karen Home to plan how to counter the new stringent rules by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government on political rallies, has been called off.

It was not immediately established the real reason why Ruto cancelled the meeting.

Instead, the DP will hold a meeting with the women MPs to hear their views on the matter as well as briefing them on the way forward.

Another meeting for the male MPs has been scheduled for Wednesday next week to take stock of what will have taken place by them.

“The meeting with the DP has been called off; instead he will meet our women colleagues with the new rules set by the government taking centre stage.”

“The male MPs will have a meeting with the DP next week,” said Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono.

But according to Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali, the meeting had been postponed to give members more time to reflect on the next move.

“We have called off the meeting for members to observe the happenings in the country and it will be after that, we will converge to discuss on how to proceed with our campaigns,” Washiali said.

But Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa said no meeting had been planned for a certain agenda, adding that the DP meets MPs every day and the agenda cannot be the same.

Allies of the DP were to meet at his Karen residence today for a brainstorming meeting to discuss how to counter the Government regulations.

