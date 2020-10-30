Friday, October 30, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Building Bridges Initiative report may soon be neutralized by forces opposed to it.

This is after Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his Narok counterpart, Ledama Ole Kina, led the so-called Team Kenya members to meet Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi to broker a win-win formula for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Murkomen argued there were very “dangerous and divisive cards” hidden inside the current BBI Constitutional Amendment Bill that needed to be ironed out through consensus.

While sharing the photos with lawmakers, Mudavadi said they agreed to push for the opening of a window for further all-inclusive consultations on the contentious document.

“I met with Team Kenya senators to consult on the recently launched BBI report.”

“The leaders agreed to push for the opening of a window for further all-inclusive consultations on the contents of the report as a way of arriving at a win-win, non-contested referendum,” he tweeted.

Murkomen and Ledama have been vocal in opposing the recently released final BBI report saying it was meant to benefit politicians at the expense of ordinary citizens.

