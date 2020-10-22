Thursday October 22, 2020 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei teased Suna East MP Junet Mohammed yesterday, after he skipped an anticipated interview on NTV.

The host, Mark Masai, had started the show by apologising to viewers saying that producers had tried to reach Junet to no avail.

“Tonight we had invited the Suna East MP Junet Mohammed as well as the Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei.”

“Cherargei is in studio but the Suna East MP has gone MIA and we are still trying to get a hold of him.”

“We’ve tried to get a hold of him to no avail,” Masai stated.

The two had been called into studio to discuss the Building Bridges report that was received by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga at State Lodge in Kisii County.

“On a lighter note, maybe Junet is busy editing reggae lyrics,” Cherargei stated.

Cherargei, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, argued that the report did not capture Kenya’s aspirations, insisting that the main agenda was to add more positions in the executive.

The senator added that he expected an array of issues to be discussed in the document, insisting that there was a hidden agenda for the launch of the document.

“This document is not the aspiration of 47.6 million Kenyans but it is a gentleman’s agreement for self-reservation,” Cherargei claimed.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to read the report and asked leaders to refrain from using the document to divide Kenyans.

