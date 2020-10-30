Friday, October 30, 2020 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and his BBI proponents of pushing Deputy President William Ruto towards opposing the looming constitutional changes.

According to Kuria, Uhuru is reportedly seeking to test Raila Odinga’s political prowess and analyse whether he has the numbers that can propel him to ascend to the Presidency in 2022.

Ruto and his allies recently refuted reports that they would oppose the BBI but reiterated their call for a dialogue to discuss several contentious issues.

“All they want is for us to oppose the BBI so that they justify spending state resources on the referendum and enacting the proposal.”

“They also want to test Raila’s political machinery,” Kuria alleged.

This is contrary to Kenyatta’s assertions, who during the BBI launch on Monday, said that the document is not related to the 2022 succession politics.

Speaking at the Bomas of Kenya during the launch of the BBI report, Raila stated that he and Raila neither discussed the aftermath of the referendum nor who will succeed the President in 2022.

Kenyatta instead accused Ruto of having contrary ideas to him and focusing on early campaigns rather than delivering promises they made to Kenyans in 2012 and 2017.

However, his allies have insisted on handing power to Odinga for one term only, to act as a transitional President.

