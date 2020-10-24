Saturday, 24 October 2020 – Business at Kimbimbi Sub-county Hospital in Mwea came to a halt after rowdy Boda Boda operators stormed into the facility and abducted a patient, who was receiving treatment.

The 300 Boda Boda operators dragged the patient out of the hospital and then frog-marched him for 30 kilometers before lynching him.

The area chief Immaculate Wanjiru confirmed the dramatic incident and said that the deceased had been saved by police officers from a mob on Thursday evening along Mwea-Embu highway after he was caught with a stolen motorbike.

Police took him to hospital for treatment after he sustained serious injuries during the Thursday attack.

The deceased had confessed to having stolen 5 motorbikes in the area in the past few weeks.

The rowdy Boda Boda riders stormed into the hospital breathing fire on Friday afternoon and dragged the suspect out of the ward as medical workers scampered for safety.

The suspect was burnt beyond recognition.

Police say they were not able to act in time after the Boda Boda operators stormed the hospital.

The deceased’s body was taken to Kerugoya Hospital Mortuary.

An alarm has been raised over the recent conduct of Boda Boda riders.

They have been accused of operating in groups like criminals and taking the law into their own hands.

Interior Permanent Secretary Karanja Kibicho has in the past likened Boda Boda riders to the infamous Mungiki group.

Here’s a photo of the scene of the crime where the suspect was lynched.

See photo of the suspect before he was lynched.

The Kenyan DAILY POST