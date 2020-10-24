Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Kirinyaga residents are still reeling from shock after about 300 Boda Boda riders stormed a hospital in Kirinyaga sub-county yesterday, dragged out a patient and lynched him in broad daylight.

According to reports, the victim was getting treated at the hospital, when the riders stormed and took him out to the Mwea-Embu highway where they killed him.

Nyangati Senior Chief Immaculate Wanjiru stated that the departed had been saved by police officers the previous evening from angry riders who wanted to kill him for allegedly stealing a motorcycle.

He had then been rushed to hospital with serious injuries and was receiving treatment when he was dragged out of the hospital by the riders.

Before his death, the suspect had reportedly confessed to stealing five motorbikes and had directed the riders to where he had hidden them.

However, when the riders visited the area that the deceased had directed them, they found that they had been duped.

The deceased was burnt beyond recognition and his remains were taken to the Kerugoya Hospital Mortuary.

The case came days after a police officer died in an attempt to save a suspected robber from lynching in Murumba location, Busia County.

The officer, together with his colleagues, were shooting in the air to scatter the irked residents when a bullet struck him.

