Monday, 05 October 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ardent supporter, Cosmo Choy, who is based in the United States of America (USA), has launched a scathing attack against Murang’ a Woman Rep, Sabina Chege.

Choy, who shoots straight from the hip, accused Sabina Chege of paying youths to cause chaos on Sunday when the Deputy President visited Murang’ a for a church function.

The loud-mouthed Kisii man, who claims to be Ruto’s point man in the US, claims that Sabina Chege is a rogue woman and a notorious husband snatcher like Laikipia Woman Rep Cate, Waruguru.

Choy went on a ranting spree on his Facebook page and attacked Sabina Chege badly after the unfortunate incident in Murang’a which left 2 people dead and scores injured.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST