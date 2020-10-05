Monday October 5, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Private Secretary, Jomo Gecaga, has moved to court seeking orders to stop GemInvest Limited from evicting him from an apartment on Riverside Drive, Nairobi, over rent arrears.

Through lawyer Anthony Gikaria, Gecaga says that the outbreak of Covid-19 has rendered him weak financially and he is unable to pay rent arrears totaling to Sh 950,000.

Gikaria asked the court to restrain GEM from harassing, illegally evicting the tenant, or interfering with the tenancy agreement.

“We had indicated our commitment going forward to at least pay on a monthly basis Sh250, 000 commencing September to December while awaiting the resumption of normalcy,” Gikaria said on behalf of Gecaga.

Milimani Principal Magistrate A. Makau certified the case as urgent and directed the matter be heard tomorrow.

The apartment House No. 2C on Riverside Drive located along Riverside Drive, Westlands, is owned by Susan Mboya who happens to be the wife of former Nairobi Governor, Dr. Evans Kidero.

The Kenyan DAILY POST