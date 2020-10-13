Tuesday October 13, 2020 – Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has fired 30 teachers for a number of offences and announced the registration of 8,500 new teachers.

The announcement was made yesterday by TSC CEO Nancy Macharia who revealed that the teachers have been dismissed for a number of offences including defilement.

TSC also made public the registration of 8,500 new teachers the same day Grade 4, Class 8 and Form 4 students resumed learning across the country.

However, TSC Head of Corporate Communications Betty Wababu clarified that the 8,500 teachers are not part of the 11,000 job vacancies that had been announced.

“Registration is different from hiring.”

“The recruitment process is not over yet.”

“Those are just teachers that have been registered with us.”

“The number of teachers being recruited still stand as reported, and when the process ends we are not going to recruit more teachers because we are usually funded by the National Treasury to do the recruitment,” she explained.

Wababu also revealed that 30 teachers have been dismissed pending approval due to a number of offences levelled against them.

“The teachers are in the process of being dismissed, and after the CEO has approved the list, then it will be gazetted thereby confirming their dismissal.

“The offences include immoral behaviour, forging of academic certification, and any other serious crime prescribed in the Teachers Code of Conduct,” she added.

