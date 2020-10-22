Thursday, 22 October 2020 – Former Kiss 100 radio presenter, Kalekye Mumo, has left men with wild thoughts after she posted some photos parading her thick curves in sexy attires.

Kalekye has been engaged in personal businesses after she quit radio.

She launched a PR firm after leaving radio and besides that, she pursues other hustles.

The former radio presenter turned 40-years in 2016 and to celebrate her 40th birthday, she lost 40Kgs.

“I think the biggest lesson is that you can do anything if you put your mind to it. I used to believe that I could never lose weight, I tried everything but nothing seemed to work, so much so that I even talked myself out of it and imagined that doing it by the time I turned 40 was an impossibility,” she said during her 40th birthday 4 years ago.

4 years later, she is still looking like a snack after shedding a few Kgs.

Here are the latest hot photos of the gorgeous radio presenter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST