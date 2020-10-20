Tuesday, 20 October 2020 – DCI detectives have arrested a 36-year-old man by the name, Levy Abubakara, who was captured on CCTV committing a heinous crime at Membley area in Ruiru.

Levy and three others were captured on CCTV entering a house in Membley where they raped a house help and defiled a 12-year-old girl.

They then tied their legs and hands with sisal strings before murdering the house help.

They killed the house help by stuffing her mouth with socks and then strangled her using a cloth.

Levy is the key suspect in the heinous crime.

See his photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST