Saturday, October 17, 2020 – A senior government official has revealed why Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i welcomed President Uhuru Kenyatta at Manyani on Friday instead of Deputy President William Ruto, who according to the protocol, is supposed to receive the Head of State.

According to the official, who was at Manyani, dignitaries present at the meeting were rushed to welcome the President on learning that he was about to land, and because of the plane’s landing position, Matiang’i found himself nearer the plane than anybody else.

“What happened was that when the plane was about to land, the dignitaries were informed and they rushed to the field to welcome the President.

“In the confusion, and because of the position where the aircraft landed, the Interior CS happened to be near the plane,” the official told a local daily.

This will come as a big relief for Tanga Tanga leaders and the hustlers’ movement at large, as it appears that the relationship between Ruto and Uhuru is not as bad as it looks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST