Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has continued to enjoy increased impact in the Government after the famous handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta back in 2018.

According to political scientists, Raila, 74, has been the non-official Deputy President with the incumbent, Ruto, forced to spend time out in the cold as a result.

However, on Tuesday during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Gusii Stadium, the former Premier was almost roughed up by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s bodyguards after he attempted to go round the stadium to greet his supporters while in his car in a similar manner to the President.

He was whisked out of the vehicle by no-nonsense Recce officers who urged him to alight from the vehicle and start moving to the podium like a common man.

Nevertheless, the incident didn’t take much from Raila, who addressed the masses in his usual vibrancy and excitement. He took the opportunity to remind everyone that BBI reggae was just about to start for the second half.

He also revealed that Reggae was here to stay and nobody was going to stop it. “Nawakumbusha nobody can stop reggae, Asanteni Sana,” he said when given a chance to address the small crowd.

