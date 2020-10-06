Tuesday, October 6, 2020 – A close confidant of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has said Deputy President William Ruto, is planning to cause bloodshed in Kisumu County on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at Capitol Hill offices on Monday, Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, said Ruto is planning to use former ODM aide, Eliud Owalo, to cause violence in Kisumu.

Junet said, already, Owalo is in Kisumu and he is meeting groups of youth with an aim of causing bloodshed in the lakeside town.

“Ruto is running a dangerous narrative of a hustler that intends to divide this country into the haves and the have-nots.

“Grouping the hustlers is in preparation for anarchy in this country. Ruto is planning similar violence in Kisumu.

“He has sent one (Eliud) Owalo to meet youth the whole weekend with aims of causing chaos in his visit to Kisumu,” Junet said.

When contacted, Ruto’s aide Emmanuel Talam, termed Junet’s allegations as baseless, and said the DP is a man who loves peace and that is the reason “hustler nation” is following him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST