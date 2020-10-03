Saturday, October 3, 2020 – Embattled Sirisia MP, John Waluke, appeared in Parliament on Tuesday for the first time since being jailed in June, for graft, and shared his experience in jail.

Waluke was released on Monday, September 28 on a cash bail of Sh10 million, pending appeal of his jail sentencing on the fraud involving Ksh.297 Million.

The MP revealed that he gathered a wealth of experience while in prison and reminded MPs that some of their constituents are in jail for flimsy offenses.

“I want to thank all the members of this house who stood with me during the difficult time that I had.”

“I want to let members know and the nation that I did not steal.”

“I’ve learned that there are prisoners in prison who have been jailed, some without any mistakes, some with petty offenses with fines as low as Ksh. 1,000 and Ksh. 2,000,” said Waluke.

His return caused a stir as Nominated MP, David Sankok, was forced to apologise for clapping his hands and in his defence noted that he was physically challenged and could not use his legs.

The Legislator was jailed for 67 years after being found guilty in a multi-million shilling scandal at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

The MP was in custody for almost four months and was released after Commissioner General of Prisons, Wycliffe Ogallo, revealed that Waluke has hypertension.

