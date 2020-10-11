Sunday, October 11, 2020 – The bad blood between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has crossed the red line.

This is after Uhuru extended the hatred to Ruto’s family as was witnessed yesterday during the national prayers held at State House.

According to reports, the seat assigned to Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Rachel Ruto, was taken and handed to former Vice President Moody Awori in full view of cameras.

Moments before President Uhuru Kenyatta walked in accompanied by his wife Margaret Kenyatta, event organizers were captured hurriedly preparing the seat for the former VP.

Rachel was a noticeable absentee from the event, as she is known for her devotion to prayer.

Rachel is known as a deeply pious lady and has often attended prayer meetings where she has been seen seeking divine intervention from God.

She famously led prayers ahead of the August 8, 2017, elections at a crusade in Meru. It was part of her Tuombeeni Kenya (let’s pray for Kenya) initiative that saw her crisscross the country to pray for peace ahead of the elections.

Her absence at the recent meeting came as a surprise, as the DP cut a lonely figure during various odd moments during the event.

President Uhuru was surprised when a member of the clergy welcomed him to the stage, ignoring the country’s second in command in the process.

He did not mention his deputy during his address, further fueling claims that the two Jubilee party leaders are not on talking terms.

Uhuru’s exit from the event also raised several eyebrows as he hurriedly made his way past the DP, only taking a moment to fist-bump House Speakers Justin Muturi and Ken Lusaka on his way out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST