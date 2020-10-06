Tuesday, October 6, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday returned to the country after a five-day official visit to France and Egypt, where he signed bilateral deals with the two countries.

Upon his return, Uhuru will have a tough job of dealing with Deputy President William Ruto, who on Sunday caused chaos in Murang’a County where two people died and scores injured.

Angry allies of the President claim Ruto has taken the political showdown to Uhuru’s doorstep in a show of defiance to demonstrate that he is ready for ‘war’

Jubilee vice-chairman, David Murathe, said Ruto is provoking the President.

“How is it possible the Deputy President never has these kinds of shenanigans in his own backyard? When was the last time that the DP held Harambees in Eldoret or Baringo, for that matter? Why is that he comes to Mt Kenya to incite, divide, and to provoke?” Murathe asked.

Sources said Uhuru will hold a meeting with his advisers on Tuesday afternoon to plan for the impeachment of the Deputy President.

The removal of Ruto as the DP would obliterate him from Government, denying him the trappings of power and use of state machinery in his aggressive campaign to succeed his boss.

The President’s allies believe the camaraderie between Uhuru and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga would easily see Ruto’s impeachment pass in Parliament.

However, this may not be a walk in the park as Ruto equally has support among a substantial number of lawmakers.

