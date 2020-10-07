Wednesday, 07 October 2020 – A sex-starved Mzee has caused a stir after he was caught on camera doing the unthinkable to a woman at a party.

In a video, that has taken the internet by storm, the old man is seen grinding hard on a woman like a bull on heat.

When the woman attempted to leave the dance floor after the senior citizen crossed the line, he refused to let her go.

He was behaving like a thirsty hyena that has spotted meat.

‘Wanasema hata paka mzee hunywa maziwa’.

See video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST