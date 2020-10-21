Wednesday, 21 October 2020 – The internet has erupted after a matatu that plies the Kasarani route was involved in an accident with a police vehicle.

The flashy matatu, which belongs to Expresso Sacco, was reportedly overlapping during the morning traffic jam when it knocked a vehicle that belongs to law enforcers and damaged it on one side.

Matatu drivers are known for their reckless driving habits.

The drivers behave as if the roads were only constructed for them.

The late Michuki tried to bring sanity on the roads when he introduced the famous ‘Michuki rules’ but the strict rules that he had introduced are no longer followed.

See photo of the accident that involved a police vehicle and a city matatu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST