Wednesday, 28 October 2020 – The Internet has erupted after a con pastor was pictured being carried like a baby by a woman who is old enough to be his mother.

The shameless man of the cloth ordered the woman to carry him during a deliverance and miracle service and the aging woman did exactly what she was told.

Pastors mostly brainwash women because they are the easy target.

Check out the photos.

