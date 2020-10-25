Sunday, October 25, 2020 – South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro has trashed the reports indicating that he was heckled and chased away from a function in his constituency for badmouthing Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i

Speaking on phone, Osoro accused his political detractors of trying to use an old vernacular clip to spread lies and tarnish his name for their selfish political interests.

“This is an old clip of 10 seconds, why don’t they share the new one, where I am mobbed by my constituents?”

“This is dirty politics,” he stated on phone.

He noted that he is currently in his constituency inspecting his development projects and locals are elated wherever he goes contrary to reports on some section of the media.

He said he was very popular in his constituency and no one can heckle him over those flimsy grounds.

“If I send you the clips of my functions in the village between Friday and Saturday, you will be shocked, not even a single jeering has been witnessed,” he said.

Osoro, who is an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said the clip being shared online is a three-month-old video where locals declined cash from him after he had addressed them saying they were too many and the money could have led to a fight.

“I am seeing a three-month-old clip where locals told me not to give them money because they felt they were too many being used as fresh clips, this is unfortunate,” he said.

He urged his opponent to play issue-based politics instead of using stupid tactics to try and bring others down.

“Let people stop this stupid and outdated politics of name-calling and play clean politics that will benefit our people.”

A section of the media reported that Osoro was forced to cut short his speech on Saturday after rowdy youths heckled and chased him away from his constituency for attacking Matiang’i.

The MP is said to have found himself in trouble after President Uhuru Kenyatta told Kisii youths when he visited the region to protect CS Matiang’i and not to allow anyone to insult him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST