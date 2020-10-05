Monday October 5, 2020 – Embattled Sirisia MP, John Waluke, surprised his 57 cell mates at Kamiti Prisons after settling their fines.

The lawmaker disclosed that he decided to pay the fines largely because he was at a position where he could comfortably pay the bills.

He also noted that he was saddened after discovering that some of the inmates were serving time because they could not raise fines as little as Ksh 1,000.

“I did it in my own capacity as a legislator because I could afford it.”

“There are a number of prisoners who have been suffering for more than a year for failing to raise Ksh1,000,” stated Waluke during an interview.

The MP made the payment on Monday, September 28th, the same day he was freed from the prison on a Ksh10 million cash bail or an alternative Ksh20 million bond.

Waluke had spent four months behind bars since he was sentenced to 67 years in prison or pay a fine of Sh707 million in connection with a Ksh297 million maize scandal.

He was sentenced alongside Grace Wakhungu after they were found guilty for irregularly receiving Ksh300 million from the National Cereals and Produce Board in 2004.

The lawmaker also bought cellmates mattresses and jackets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST