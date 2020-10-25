Sunday, October 25, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and former President Mwai Kibaki were among thousands of mourners who attended the burial of former Nyeri Governor, Nderitu Gachagua, in Mathira constituency in March 2017.

Gachagua died while undergoing specialised treatment in the United Kingdom having fought a long battle with cancer.

Deputy President William Ruto was also among mourners who went to Mathira village to bid farewell to the governor, who was a billionaire.

When Kibaki was invited to the podium by DP Ruto to air his speech to the mourners, the former Head of State spoke in a confusing language that only a few people understood his message.

Kibaki described Uhuru as ‘Kamwana’ saying that he always speaks the truth and that the “other guy’” who had invited him to the podium cannot be trusted.

Kibaki then urged the congregants to vote for ‘Kamwana’ now Uhuru Kenyatta, because plans were there to take the country forward and he could see them being executed.

