Sunday, October 11, 2020 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner, Dr. Rosylene Akombe, has commented about the endorsement of ODM party leader, Raila Odinga’s Presidential bid in 2022 by Gikuyu Community leaders.

On Saturday, over 500 Kikuyu leaders trooped to Raila Odinga’s home in Bondo, Siaya County, where they endorsed the former Premier for the top seat in 2022.

According to Akombe, Gikuyu elders’ installation of Odinga as the region’s candidate ahead of 2022 was the first step to taking Raila to State House.

She said the next body to make it happen for the ODM leader was the election body, IEBC.

She asked them to finalize form 34 C and declare the installation of Raila Odinga.

“Over to the folks at @IEBCKenya to finalize Form 34C and declare the installation of the King! Long Live the King! #FagiaWote #worldmental HealthDay 2020 #Happy Sabbath” Akombe reacted on her Twitter page.

Dr. Roselyn Akombe was among IEBC officials that conducted the controversial 2017 general elections which saw the youthful Uhuru-Ruto Jubilee alliance floor Odinga’s NASA coalition.

She then fled to the US shortly after the elections and has been exposing the rot in the electoral body.

The Kenyan DAILY POST