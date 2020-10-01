Thursday October 1, 2020 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has stormed social media accusing Attorney General Paul Kihara of being totally wrong on the interpretation of Chief Justice David Maraga’s advisory to the President.

A week ago, Maraga advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament after it failed to enact the Two Third Gender Rule.

Following Maraga’s advisory, a petitioner moved to court and challenged the CJ’s advisory.

The matter was certified urgent and the Attorney General, Speaker of the National Assembly and Speaker of the Senate were named as respondents.

In his submission papers on Thursday, AG Kariuki said if Uhuru acted on Maraga’s advice, he will serve another five year term because his term will extend once another Parliament is elected.

“If Parliament commences a fresh term that falls out of the constitutional date for a General Election, the same will have the effect of altering the term of office of the president as, ordinarily, a presidential election may be held only on the same date as the General Election for MPs,” Kihara said.

But Miguna, who is an Osgoode trained lawyer, differed with Kihara saying once Parliament is dissolved, Uhuru should go home.

Miguna also said that since Uhuru has failed the country big time, he cannot be elected even as a MCA or a village elder.

He said the Kenyan Constitution bars Uhuru permanently from contesting as he awaits a prison sentence of 650 years for violating the constitution.

“The Mafiya Attorney General Kariuki Kihara is dead wrong. After Parliament is dissolved, Despot Uhuru Kenyatta cannot contest even the position of MCA or village elder. The Constitution bars him permanently. He is heading straight to jail for 650 years,”’ Miguna said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST