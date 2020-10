Sunday, 18 October 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s donations of wheelbarrows thr0ugh his popular ‘hustler’ movement has been facing a backlash from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and other ODM leaders.

Raila accuses Ruto of playing cheap politics by donating wheelbarrows to the youths.

But if this photo is anything to go by, Ruto’s wheelbarrows are benefiting the youths.

See how this youth is using a wheelbarrow donated by the Deputy President to make a living.

