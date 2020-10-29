Thursday, October 29, 2020 – Over 29 million Tanzanians have cast ballots in a Presidential election overshadowed by opposition allegations of “widespread irregularities”, including ballot-box stuffing and massive internet slowdown.

President John Magufuli seeks a second term in office and he is using the army, the police, and members of the ruling party to steal the election.

On Thursday, Tanzanians led by opposition leader Tundu Lissu called on the international community to intervene and stop the atrocities being committed by Magufuli‘s government.

As the debate on Tanzania’s sham election continues on Twitter, one Tanzanian national has attacked President Uhuru Kenyatta saying he will be among the rogue African Head of States who will congratulate Magufuli for winning the election despite knowing very well that he rigged the election in broad daylight.

“You will not hear Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Salvar Kiir, Uhuru Kenyatta, Paul Kagame or others calling John Pombe Magufuli calling for transparency because they do the same very things in their countries,” Mr. Evans Ogada wrote on his Twitter page.

