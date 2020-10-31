Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s bodyguards were yesterday forced to protect him after a man attempted to physically attack him as he was leaving an event in Rurii Stadium, Mathioya.

According to reports, Ruto was walking to his vehicle when the man approached him in an attempt to rough him up.

The DP, who saw the man coming his way, took a step back and covered his face before his security came to his aide, pulling the man back and pinning him on the ground.

Later, the DP is said to have headed to his next event in Othaya town, where he was meeting a section of women.

The Office of the Deputy President has since responded to the matter, dismissing the report saying that an elderly woman was presenting a gift to the DP when the man followed suit.

“The man was presenting tea leaves to the DP but was stopped by the bodyguards who did not know what he was up to,” Mugonyi stated.

He added that the man had since been released.

During the event, the DP lashed out at ODM Leader Raila Odinga on the budget for the planned referendum on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The DP told off the former Prime Minister for his suggestion that the exercise should not cost more than Ksh2 billion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST