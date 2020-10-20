Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has sustained his cautionary approach to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report and insisted that for the document to be adopted as a national conversation, then it must take care of the needs of all Kenyans.

Speaking at Mashujaa Day fete in Gusii stadium immediately after ODM leader Raila Odinga, who used his opportunity at the podium to preach the BBI ‘reggae’ gospel, which he insisted was unstoppable, Ruto, differed with Raila, stating that the BBI needed to take care of the needs of the people in the country before any amendment in the law can be adopted.

“Your excellency, because it is a national day I do not wish to say more, my friend the former Prime Mhas told us about the reggae which is fine.”

“But I guess we will have a robust national conversation to bring everybody on board,” said Ruto amid applause from the citizens.

After his speech, Ruto welcomed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who threw his weight behind the yet to be released BBI report.

