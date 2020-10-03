Saturday, October 3, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto is poised for a landslide victory over former Prime Minister Raila Odinga come 2022.

This was revealed by economist, David Ndii, who indicated that President Uhuru Kenyatta will help the DP beat Raila in the 2022 contest.

Speaking during an interview, Ndii claimed that President Uhuru and Raila Odinga will be blamed for the economic woes the nation is facing, thus giving Ruto an edge over them.

Ndii heaped blame on Kenyatta for excluding Ruto from the Government which saw the DP shift his focus to women and youth through his hustler narrative.

The strategy has seen Ruto donate wheelbarrows and other equipment which the DP describes as empowering the youth. Ndii argued that the tactical play by Ruto was occasioned by Kenyatta’s exclusionist economic policies.

However, Ruto being an outcast in his Government has made him a fan favorite with those who feel oppressed by the Government, perceiving him as their savior.

“Uhuru has entrenched a crony capitalist economy in which a small corporate elite, helped by government policies, enjoy huge profit margins.”

“A blowback of that exclusionary system is what has given life to the so-called ‘wheelbarrownomics’.”

“Ruto did not create it.”

“There has been an attempt to dismiss Ruto’s donations as having nothing to do with the economy.”

“It has everything to do with the economy,” Ndii stated.

On whether Odinga could pull a trick and win the 2022 elections, Ndii detailed that his collaboration with Kenyatta had dented his hopes.

He claimed that he tried to persuade Odinga from working with Kenyatta as the President would be unpopular during his last days in power.

Raila and his allies have constantly accused Ruto of issuing handouts rather than teaching the youth how to fend for themselves.

They have also questioned his source of wealth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST