Thursday October 1, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have dismissed claims by a section of Kieleweke lawmakers that they were planning a forceful takeover of the Jubilee Party.

This is after Ruto held a meeting with Tanga Tanga politicians at the Jubilee Party headquarters building along Thika Super Highway on Thursday.

Speaking after the meeting where the media was barred, Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, poured cold water on claims that they were planning a coup at the Jubilee Party.

“May I say this is not a coup of the party because you cannot cause a coup in your own party, house or government?”

“Therefore, let me put to rest your fears,” Wahome said.

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi also echoed similar sentiments and said they were in the building just to consult on behalf of the electorate.

“Kenyans want to know what the party is planning and when they can register with the party because the party has not held any elections,” Linturi said.

Among those who attended the meeting include Gatundu South lawmaker, Moses Kuria, Kimilili’s Didmus Barasa, and Senators Susan Kihika and Millicent Omanga among others.

